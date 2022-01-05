Version 0.5743 Alpha

Info

Currently we disabled the crouch function, comes back in later updates.

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Functionality

■ Added menu button "save" if press esc

■ Added more variables for bugreports, now we can see if camerashaking on/off

■ Added function to sell each goldnugget in bottle at npc "goldsell"

■ Added function to sell single goldnugget at npc "goldsell"

■ Added different material for item "bucket01", to show cleanout material

Changed

■ Changed lighting settings

■ Changed fences for claims

■ Changed detection range for object "gate" in store

Audio

■ Added footstep sounds to object "plantpot01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with sending bugreports

■ Fixed error with closing window "buyvehicle"

■ Fixed error with open cover for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with held nozzle from gaspump while interact with other items

■ Fixed error with moving arm2 without workmode for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with delete items, if put inside item "dumpster01"

■ Fixed error with attach item "table01" to vehicles

■ Fixed error with attach item "table02" to vehicles

■ Fixed error with register items multiple times for loadingbay areas

■ Fixed error with scale for item "tent01"

■ Fixed error with detect cleanout material in item "bucket01"

■ Fixed error with sell gold at npc "goldsell"

■ Fixed other reported issues

Improvements

■ Improved interaction for item "table01"

■ Improved interaction for item "table02"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with load items after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with load vehicles after loading the savegame