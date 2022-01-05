Version 1.7.2: First person animation improvements, new sound effects and more!

Happy New Year pirates!

We hope you all enjoyed the holidays and found some love, hugs, kisses, rum, treasure and whatnot.

To start off the new year we've prepared a small update bringing some much needed love to some of the aspects that had been forgotten. Namely, the quality of the first person experience, the movement system and the sounds.

In today's update we're introducing an important change which may require some getting used to if you've been playing the game for a while. We've introduced reduced air control. What does this mean, you wonder? Well, before today pirates were also birds as they were able to literally glide around in the air, often making it very difficult for other players to hit them or even see them at times. With reduced air control gliding in mid air is much more limited. You can still change your direction a little bit while in the air, but you will mostly jump towards your initial jump direction. Currently air controlled is set to 40% which still gives enough control to adjust your jump trajectory slightly. This change should make close combat a lot more fun and engaging.

As for the first person tweaks, there's a couple of new things.

Your weapons will now always remain visible, even when sprinting, but instead of disappearing they are now held down. And landing after a jump now has a bounce animation.

We've also changed the game's field of view system which now uses a vertical lock instead of a horizontal lock meaning widescreen monitors will now be able to fully enjoy the game as it's intended without awkward cropping. Note, that this change may require you to readjust your mouse sensitivity and FOV setting.

And we've also tweaked quite a few weapon sounds to make them more distinctive, more punchy and just generally of higher quality.

Patch notes:

Movement:

Air control reduction added (40% down from 100%) reducing the amount of control you have while jumping

Field of view (FOV):

Field of view is now locked vertically instead of horizontally

First person animations:

New sprinting weapon animations (weapons are now held down instead of disappearing)

Jump land bounce animation added

New / tweaked sounds:

New water splash sound

Flintlock sound tweaked

Quad-barrel flintlock sound tweaked

Heavy / fast sniper sounds tweaked

New musket sound

Half-barrel sound tweaked

New double barrel sound

Repeater sound tweaked

Bug fixes:

Falling or jumping on ship no longer uses walking animations while in air

