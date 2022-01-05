- New options during fights for those having telekinesis powers. You can now throw objects, or sometimes deliver a finishing blow.
- Note that the damage from telekinesis attacks is (psyche /2), and that your chances of hitting depend on your opponents agility.
- You own chances of hitting are determined by ((psyche + marksmanship)/2)
- Added the power to generate and throw webs at your opponents! (with animal powers)
- Fixed bug that only allowed for one cheat code to be used.
- Slightly increased the "cost" of various speed related powers.
- Tweaked the code of how much damaged super-speed attacks do (was OP before).
- Regeneration speed will be recalculated at regular intervals in the game, in case the endurance changes during the game.
- Wearing long gloves now has same effect as wearing short gloves when touching meteorite stone at bank.
- Various preparations related to the implementation of the first DLC.
- Many bugfixes throughout.
Hero or Villain: Genesis update for 5 January 2022
v1.4.2. Changes — (357,000 words)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
