Hero or Villain: Genesis update for 5 January 2022

v1.4.2. Changes — (357,000 words)

v1.4.2. Changes — (357,000 words)

Build 7974728

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New options during fights for those having telekinesis powers. You can now throw objects, or sometimes deliver a finishing blow.
  • Note that the damage from telekinesis attacks is (psyche /2), and that your chances of hitting depend on your opponents agility.
  • You own chances of hitting are determined by ((psyche + marksmanship)/2)
  • Added the power to generate and throw webs at your opponents! (with animal powers)
  • Fixed bug that only allowed for one cheat code to be used.
  • Slightly increased the "cost" of various speed related powers.
  • Tweaked the code of how much damaged super-speed attacks do (was OP before).
  • Regeneration speed will be recalculated at regular intervals in the game, in case the endurance changes during the game.
  • Wearing long gloves now has same effect as wearing short gloves when touching meteorite stone at bank.
  • Various preparations related to the implementation of the first DLC.
  • Many bugfixes throughout.

