NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Update – January 5th , 2022

Dear players:

The servers of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT will be suspended for maintenance from 01/05/2021 23:00 (UTC) to 01/06/2022 03:00 (UTC). We suggest that you log out in advance and enter the game again after the maintenance.

The details for this update are as follows:

New Event

Time-limited Daily Check now available

Grand Final of the first NARAKA: BLADEPOINT World Championship is around the corner! The warm-up event Daily Check is available now to cheer for the NBWC!

Event time: 01/06/2022 Update – 01/15/2021 20:00 (UTC)

Event Info: Players who sign in a total of 7 days during the event can receive event-only accessory, Cavalry Treasure, and other event rewards. Let's cheer for the players and wait for the Herald's moment together!

Daily Check 1: NBWC exclusive avatar [NBWC·The Mundane]

Daily Check 2: NBWC exclusive accessory [NBWC·Carnelian Headband]

Daily Check 3: Tae800

Daily Check 4: Cavalry Treasure1

Daily Check 5: NBWC Gift

Daily Check 6: Cavalry Coins5

Daily Check 7: Spectral Silk800

Hero Adjustments

I. Valda Cui

Shortened the delay before Tide Traps in Valda Cui's [Haze: Teleport] become active, from 0.3s to 0.1s. Adjusted the damage that Valda Cui knocks back the surrounding enemies when using ultimates [Nether Nightmare], from 100% to 10%. The base attack of Valda Cui's water spears from her [Nether Nightmare] and [Nether Nightmare: Bind] ultimates now increases along with her weapon rarity. The specific adjusted ratios are as follows:

[Nether Nightmare]:

Base attack when unarmed or wielding a common weapon is now approximately 62.5% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding a rare weapon is now approximately 75.0% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding an epic weapon is now approximately 87.5% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding a legendary weapon is now approximately 100.0% of that before the update.

[Nether Nightmare: Bind] Horizontal strikes:

Base attack when unarmed or wielding a common weapon is now approximately 72.0% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding a rare weapon is now approximately 86.5% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding an epic weapon is now approximately 101.0% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding a legendary weapon is now approximately 115.0% of that before the update.

[Nether Nightmare: Bind] Vertical strikes:

Base attack when unarmed or wielding a common weapon is now approximately 71.5% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding a rare weapon is now approximately 86.0% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding an epic weapon is now approximately 100.0% of that before the update.

Base attack when wielding a legendary weapon is now approximately 114.5% of that before the update.

//Dev Note: With this adjustment, we hope that the strength of Valda Cui's ultimates can also be influenced by characters’ growth in matches, as with those of Tianhai and Yueshan.

II. Yoto Hime

1.Yoto Hime is now immune to Vajra grabs during the 2.5s startup frame before casting her ultimates, [Ominous Blade] and all its variations.

2.During Yoto Hime's casting of [Ominous Blade] and all its variations, the action to fling the Blades is adjusted from blue Focus to golden Focus.

III. Transformation mechanism

1.While Tianhai and Yueshan are unarmed, increased the base attack of their ultimates [Titan's Call] and [Almighty General]. The base attack is adjusted to the same as they are equipped with common weapons.

Weapon Adjustments

I. Melee Weapons

Increased damage reduction effect on Counterstrike Combo after a successful Counter to all weapons. There will be a 70% damage reduction while being attacked. Optimized the animation performance of certain moves when enemies are knocked into the air.

II. Greatswords

Optimized the range of Scale Rush strikes. Slightly decreased the stagger duration of first stage of charged horizontal strikes when being hit.

III. Nunchucks Optimized the range of airborne horizontal strikes. Optimized some Nunchucks sound effects. Adjusted the strikes of [Tiger Barrage] from 3 times to 2 times. Adjusted the damage from 147%3 to 220%2. Its attack range is slightly increased and the enemies hit will be knocked back instead of being knocked into the air. Slightly increased the attack range of [Horizontal Block] countering and running vertical strikes. Reduced the knockback distance of [Dragon Flurry], charged horizontal strikes and airborne vertical strikes as necessary. The progress bar of [Biding Fury] will not be displayed during the Grappling Aim. The damage values have been optimized as follows:

[Dragon Flurry] 1st Stage: Damage is adjusted from 64%7 to 57%7.

[Dragon Flurry] 2nd Stage: Damage is adjusted from 63%4 to 50%4

Increased the damage of charged horizontal strikes from 440% to 512%

Increased damage of charged vertical strikes from 235% to 383%

Souljade Adjustments

I. Longsword

[Longsword Sap] Slightly increased the hit range of the Counterstrike combo.

Match Adjustments

I. Soulbloom Essence Adjustments

Soulbloom Essence has now been added to The Herald's Trial. It restores 250 health and 250 armor, restoring 10% Rage instantly and then 5% gradually over the next 10 sec.

II. Wishing well

Largely increased the randomness of the Wishing Well to replace items.

We have adjusted the reward pool of Wishing Well, now the rewards will appear randomly according to the rarity of the items thrown into Wishing Well.

When players throw into a Legendary weapon or armor: There is a 90% chance of returning Legendary items, and a 10% chance of returning Epic items.

When players throw into an Epic weapon or armor: There is a 30% chance of returning Legendary items, a 20% chance of returning Epic items, and a 50% chance of returning Rare items.

When players throw into a Rare weapon or armor: There is a 40% chance of returning Epic items, a 10% chance of returning Rare items, and a 50% chance of returning Common items.

When players throw into a Common weapon or armor: There is a 90% chance of returning Rare items, and a 10% chance of returning Common items.

When players throw into Common consumables: There is a 1% chance of returning Legendary items, a 5% chance of returning Epic items, a 54% chance of returning Rare items, and a 40% chance of returning Common items.

When players throw into Rare consumables: There is a 3% chance of returning Legendary items, a 10% chance of returning Epic items, a 67% chance of returning Rare items, and a 20% chance of returning Common items.

(Note: Consumables refer to items such as Weaponry Chest, Armor Powder, Vitalia, Grappling Hook, etc.)

III. Cosmetics

I. Gesture Adjustment

Updated Yueshan's default gesture, 'Greet'.

II. Card-Emotes Adjustment

Added facial expressions to the 'The Dragon' series of Card-Emotes.

//Facial expressions will be added to more gestures in future, so as to better fit in with the theme of the gestures and improve their overall quality.

Out-Game Adjustments

I. Added Intimacy Relationships

Establishing Intimacy Relationships:

①Once the Intimacy level between you and your friend reaches 3, you can request to establish an Intimacy Relationship, including "Perfect Partners", "Best Buddies" and "Inseparable Allies".

②Each player can have 1 " Perfect Partners ", 5 " Best Buddies " and 5 " Inseparable Allies " at most.

③Relationships once established cannot be altered. To do so, you must end that relationship and request for a new one. Intimacy Privileges:

①Having established an Intimacy relationship, you'll unlock an exclusive background for the "Friend Memories" interface.

②Once the Intimacy level between you and your friend reaches Lv. 6, you'll unlock exclusive in-game Rescue animations. Ending Relationships:

①After ending your Intimacy relationship with a player, you cannot re-establish relationships with this player within the next 7 days.

②Deleting friends from your Friend list or blocking them will automatically end your Intimacy relationship, so please reconsider before doing so.

II. Free Training

Added the 'Reset Skill' feature allowing players to reset heroes' skill cooldowns immediately. Adjusted the orders of weapons and souljades at Rift Dealers, making them aligned with the orders in Weapon Arsenal.

Settings

I. Controller Adjustments

Added the sound effects while selecting items in the bag in matches, in order to distinguish the right and left soundtracks. When handling items on the left side, the soundtrack will on the left and vice versa. This can assist players to tell the position of selected items. Keymapping – Added custom feature of [Replace Equipment] button in Controller settings.

Store Updates

I. New Packs

Added Yueshan exclusive Pack [Qin Epithet·Fraternal Pack], including Yueshan exclusive Legendary outfit [Sunwing Relics·Qin Epithet], Yueshan exclusive hairstyle [Yunchang Crown]. Now it costs only 1,850 Gold, while its original price was 2600 Gold!

II. Discount Info

[Surmount Card] now is available in the store. After using it, Cavalry Hidden Treasure will upgrade by 30 levels directly. This can be purchased only once with just 1,800 Gold. Tarka Ji Legendary outfit [Ill Omen] is now on sale. Original price: 1,800 Gold. Current price: 1,500 Gold. Nunchucks Legendary skin [Tiger's Grace] is now back to its original price: 1,500 Gold. Nunchucks Epic skin [Lunar Pearl] is now back to its original price: 500 Gold. Valda Cui Legendary outfit [Dragon Will·Unchained] is now back to its original price: 2,400 Gold.

III. Added New Outfits & Skins

Added Matari Legendary outfit [Dragon Will·Truth], which is the Crossover with Bruce Lee. Original price: 2,400 Gold. Current price: 1,700 Gold.

IV. Added New Card-Emotes

Added Legendary Matari Card-Emotes [The Dragon·Void]. Original price: 900 Gold. Current price: 750 Gold.

Bug Fixes

I. Weapon Bugs

Fixed an issue with the damage dealt with certain ranged weapons to targets with gold Focus. Fixed an issue where some purple and golden Focus strikes could be parried by Greatswords' Stone Form. Fixed the issue where the moves of charged horizontal strikes might not be smooth while running with a Greatsword.

II. Other Bugs