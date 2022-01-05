01.2022. Display of the bestiary.

Hello everyone!
This should have been added from the start, but better late than never, right?
The pause menu now displays a list of defeated enemies, with which the situation with the Bestiary achievement becomes a little clearer.
I've also tried to fix a few bugs and specifically the "Melee Master" achievement bug. It turned out that there is a small problem with the settings from what does not always triggered the counter.
Thanks for your interest in the game and bug reports, it means a lot to me!
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone!
I hope I haven't added any new bugs with this update...
Changed files in this update