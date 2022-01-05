Update Log 1.0.0.8 & Event Winner announced!

Share · View all patches · Build 7974643 · Last edited 5 January 2022 – 14:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi Travelers,

Hope you all had a wonderful holiday season! We are excited to extend the holiday happiness for you! So today we’ve come up with Update 1.0.0.8!

We’ve fixed some glitches and made some improvements in this patch. Mostly fixes the description issues, and some polishings for the map collision so that you can enjoy far more freedom in the great desert with your boundless ambitions!

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

NEW ADDITIONS

Added a guide NPC for the nameless tribe, where you can sign-up and trigger the tournament

Added new animation for Storm Wizard Skill - Lightning Bolt

Besides resource cost, added BATTLE as an alternative option when sneaking into a town with a high favor

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where wrong quantity restrictions had been applied when troop T4 upgraded to T6

Fixed a bug that caused melee attack not to be worked functionally while casting skill - Excalibur Exemplified from Sacred Guardians

Fixed a bug that caused the healing effect of skill [Divine Melody] from Aganazzar not to be worked functionally

Fixed a missing description of learning requirements of skill [Ancient Machina: Fatigues]

Fixed a bug that caused Utar not to be taken functionally while Sultan intended to claim tribe culture

Fixed a bug that caused unmatched notification pop up when purchasing animals from beast merchants

Fixed unmatched description of Shard effects: [Phoenix Warrior], [Abyssal Beast], [Supreme], [Adaptive Husk] & [Silencer]

Fixed a bug that caused the text description of Ifrit wells not to be fully displayed

Fixed some Chinese characters showing issues

OPTIMIZATIONS

Optimized the collision area of Qebui Town

Optimized the collision area of Red Stone Keep, widely lowering the rate of getting stuck and AI Team refreshing

Optimized the class description of mercenaries (Previously has been described as a Mount Merchant)

Optimized the skill description of Storm Scimitar (Previously was displayed as codes)

Optimized the damage description of Fire Blade (Previously was displayed as 0 damage)

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Discord Walkthrough event - Winners have been chosen!

Back in December, we started the first community event giving Sands of Salzaar and new members some shares and tips. We’d like to say that It was a real encouragement for us after receiving many walkthroughs like text written, video clip sharing and WIKI Craft, etc. A huge thank you again for getting deeply involved in the community!

On that basis, this time we’ve selected 2 winners for the event, excited to unveil below!

2 Winners:

Sands of Salzaar: What To Know in the Desert

(https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2691938665)

BEGINNERS GUIDE SANDS OF SALZAAR Gameplay Tutorial Tips

( YouTube )

4 Participants Prizes:

Unit Analysis: The Advantages and Disadvantages of the Brown Bear (https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2701427758)

[RUS] Основной квест

(https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2691938665)

Let's eXplore Sands of Salzaar || Eastern Fantasy Mount & Blade ( YouTube )

[Modding] How to Replace NPC Character's Portrait (https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2700331364)

Congratulations to all! And please check the DM from our community manager on Discord for rewards awarding! All the selected entries link will be posted on Discord later, time to learn some tricks for the game!

Meanwhile, the Montage Clips Event is ongoing as well, grab another chance to win a $50 steam gift card!

Check more details in our Salzaar Tavern!