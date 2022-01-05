Update 1.2.9.3 + Maus interior is back!

Dear mechanics
we welcome you in the new year. In this update we take down the Christmas event and restore the Maus' interior. This was also a good moment to investigate other bugs with the vehicle, so expect few minor bugfixes, mainly related to PzKpfw VIII Maus.
MACos 1.2.9.3 update is going to be released in few next days.
1.2.9.3 Update
Added:
- Icons for tools on extraction mission when these are not inside the vehicle
Fixed:
- Maus interior is now back
- Incorrect drive panels are not correctly selected for each tank
- Incorrect values for German drive panels (RPM) (Maus)
- Incorrect animation for HandCrank (All vehicles)
- Periscopes have now correct renovation state (Maus)
- Depth issues for reticle ocular. Ocular should be above reticle (All vehicles)
- Some labels in Options Panel has been shortened
- Test Drive or ProvingGrounds have issues with track belt LOD1 (Maus)
- Oil spots are incorrect in Tank Warehouse
- Gates have poor texture quality in Warehouse1
- Computer in Office have poor texture quality in Warehouse1
- Papers on a ground have poor textures quality in Warehouse1
- Screw in hull interior have odd color for rust/dirt stages (Maus)
- Props Panel is missing proper icon (Radial menu)
- Props Panel need a better name and description (Radial menu)
- Driver's periscope should not have any reticle at all (Maus)
Modified:
- Game returned from Christmas event
Have a good one!
Degenerals
