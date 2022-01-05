Update, Version 20220105

English

#########System################

[Steam Workshop]Mod upload option is ready to use. (Due to the complexity of technology, it's not fully tested. There can be bugs. It still needs some documents.)

[Steam Workshop]A mod that replaces the ghost cat's image has been uploaded to the Steam Workshop.

[Steam Workshop]Added support to input customized Mod name. (However, it requires an English-only mod name when uploading. You can configure a localized name on the Steam Workshop page afterward.)

[Steam Workshop]If the Mod name matches a previous mod uploaded by you, it will just update to the previous mod instead of creating a new one.

[Steam Workshop]Warning: Please back up your English description as each time you update your mod, it will set back to a default string.

[Steam Workshop]Added some tags in the Workshop that can be assigned to the uploaded items.

#########DEBUG#################

[Steam Workshop][Critial Bug]Fixed a crash when mod conflicts happen. (What makes it a critical bug is, it may even stop the game from launching in rare cases.)

简体中文

#########System################

【创意工坊】Mod上传工具就位。（由于技术上的复杂性，并未完全测试。可能有BUG。并且还需要编写一些文档。）

【创意工坊】一个替换幽灵猫猫图像的Mod上传到了创意工坊。

【创意工坊】加入了对于自定义Mod名称的支持。（但是，上传时请使用英语。可以在上传完毕后在STEAM工坊的界面中修改或加入一个本地化的名称和描述）

【创意工坊】如果输入的名称和此前上传过的一个Mod的名称一样，那么将会对已有Mod进行更新而非创建新的Mod。

【创意工坊】警告，请备份你的Mod的英文描述文本。因为当前每次更新已有的Mod的时候这个描述都会被重置为一个默认字符串。

【创意工坊】在工坊中加入了一些标签，可以分配给上传的物品。

#########DEBUG#################

【创意工坊】【重大BUG】修复了一处Mod发生冲突时可能引发的游戏崩溃。（被定义为重大BUG的原因是，这可能导致游戏无法启动。）