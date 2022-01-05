 Skip to content

True Visions update for 5 January 2022

0.3.5 Update

0.3.5 Update

Hello Visionaries! We are here with the new update. Without further ado, let's see what happened.

  • Roof view map has arrived.
  • A map has been added for the tutorial.
  • Camera rotation speed increased in Design Mode.
  • Movement and rotation speed increased when you interact with objects.
  • Fixed the interaction problems with the door.

The next update will be on graphics, lighting and gameplay. Your feedback is very important to us. You can let us know your ideas via Discord or e-mail. See you later!

