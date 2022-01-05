Interfere with v1.3.5

v1.3.5 brings a month's worth of polishing that I wasn't able to release over Christmas - the highlight of which is the ability to request specific interferences in exhibitions or booking! Recent additions like leapfrogs and blocking have also found their proper place over time and no longer occur so often. Be sure to study the fine print for every other little tweak:

http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

Those expecting me to rush out roaming will continue to be disappointed for a while yet, as that aspect of the game is nowhere close to being ready and will require my complete concentration going forward - so updates are expected to settle down to once per month. But thanks for supporting the project thus far, as there wouldn't even be a 2022 to look forward to if the press had the last word!