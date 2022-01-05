Hi folks,

This small patch fixes a few card and perk typos, a rare exception error that could occur if you drag an ally toon over the PC toon at a very specific spot. It also integrates a bit better the new non-Binary Immunity system.

You won't really see any radical gameplay changes at this point, as the actual perks and the effects that make use of this system will be part of the upcoming DLC. But our modders can use these systems into their mods right away, and you can access these features through their or your mods right away, regardless of the upcoming DLC ownership. As I have mentioned before, DLCs in Erannorth are an optional way to support the game development, and I'll be giving you all the tools to create them on your own anyway if that's what you prefer.

Overall, nothing that couldn't wait. Except, I'll start adding the graphic assets and resources for the upcoming DLC in the game. So the next patch won't come any time soon in the main branch, unless it's something really game-breaking, in which case it'll be substantial in size.

You can opt-in to the Dev or Experimental branches if you want to get the latest updates first.

Patch Notes - 05/01 # 1.030.3

Bugfixes

Fixed a couple of typos in cards and perks

Moving an Ally over the Player avatar could in some rare cases cause an exception error.

Misc QoL & Additions

Pointing the targeting arrow to an Enemy with a Status card, will display their chance to resist this status effect, also taking into account any stacked statuses. Immunities will also display as 100% resistance.

If the resistance is higher than 50%, the percentage text will appear in a slightly bigger font to be more obvious.

All Vanilla & Custom modes have by default NonBinaryImmunities:true. This change won't have any effect or impact in the game, as neither the Perks or Keywords that utilize these features are part of the vanilla base content. It will also not apply automatically in Custom modes created prior to 1.030.3 or in vanilla modes that have been edited with ModifyGM.

Modding Additions

New Keyword: Fracture

Syntax: Fracture:x

Target's resistance to Status effects is reduced by x% for the duration of this Turn. Fracture can affect the following Status effects (even if the Target's Resistance to them is 100% or higher): Stun, Entangle, Freeze, Bleed, Burn, Venom, Bewitch, Vulnerable, Doom, Mark, Contract, Wet, Fracture, Taunt, Weaken. Fracture won't modify 100% resistances to other effects like Kill, Drain or Sneak Attack etc.

Similar to the Perk modifier ModifyEffectAdjust[Debuff]Resistance:x, Fracture can only remove immunities / convert them to resistances if the mode has NonBinaryImmunities:true.

New Keyword: Duel