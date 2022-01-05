 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends update for 5 January 2022

Playtest update 0.7.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello blacksmiths,

thanks to great community playthrough I can bring you a lot of bug fixes that were found on the way:

Changes:

  • Elemental guardians on first gemstone batches will always be level 3 (down from a random 3-4)
  • 2 additional quests added for fighting trainer and sign-up for tournament to guide player better through Arena feature
  • Weekly trainings translated into all languages

Bug fixes:

  • Ice elemental card will no longer overlap damage icon
  • Ressurecting Terrick will properly remove his 'dead' icon
  • 'Dangerous Venom' quest can now be rejected in the Bulletin board
  • 'Amber Eye' quest reject and close buttons no longer use incorrect image
  • fixed 'Magic dust' image scaling in victory screen
  • Credits screen button 'OK' can now be clicked off the screen and won't overlap text
  • fixed a bug where losing any arena battle could potentialy break any crafting and block the game
  • fixed missing text when trying to recruit another gladiator or enter sparring with trainer
  • fixed German translation texts
  • fixed incorrect bandit group icons in other languages
  • fixed remaining translations of dungeons and enemy groups during battle
  • fixed misaligned text of Trait 3 for Priestess and Warlock
  • Library 'L' will now be only accessed after you reach Commonwealth Lvl. 2 and will no longer add 20 Essence crystals
  • moving to Wanborne will now also move all employees automatically
  • slightly adjusted Wanborne camera boundaries for Arena entrance and zooming input modifier
  • Arena enemy UI will now start after the camera position, not before
  • fixed incorrect auto-sell icon for Gloves part in German/Russian language
  • achievement when moving to Wanborne will add correct new floor and walls
  • starting/finishing quests should no longer trigger multiple rewards or some UI issues
  • 'Minecraft' quest translation for German language reduced to fit in the UI

These notes are also included in the game.

Thanks all for doing great work and keep it up! <3

VM Machal

