 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slay Together update for 5 January 2022

Update 5. January 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7974139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

this time I added another highly request feature:

Shields

  • can only be worn in combination with a one-handed weapon (like sword)
  • there are 4 shield items right now (lv. 10, 20, 30 and 40)
  • there is no boar-dungeon-shield (to prevent sword-slayers to get too op)
  • shields get 1.5x more armour then other clothing items
  • shields are not selled by vendors

Other fixes

  • replaced some objects
  • added lv. 15 weapons to bandits
  • fix a bug where you were not able to drop "rare (blue)" items

Greets,

Jannick

Changed files in this update

"Slay Together"-Depot Depot 892512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.