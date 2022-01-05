Update 5. January 2021

Hi folks,
this time I added another highly request feature:
Shields
- can only be worn in combination with a one-handed weapon (like sword)
- there are 4 shield items right now (lv. 10, 20, 30 and 40)
- there is no boar-dungeon-shield (to prevent sword-slayers to get too op)
- shields get 1.5x more armour then other clothing items
- shields are not selled by vendors
Other fixes
- replaced some objects
- added lv. 15 weapons to bandits
- fix a bug where you were not able to drop "rare (blue)" items
Greets,
Jannick
Changed files in this update