Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 6 January 2022

Ring out the old, ring in the new! Kiss goodbye to the Holiday Theme!

Build 7974037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Coffee is hug in a mug, wanna grab one? How about something out of the world, like chilling with aliens? You can do both in brand NEW FOOD ZONES, Coffee Hub and Martian.
  • From wiggling like a Jelly Lava to bingo’ing with Flamingo, grab four new FOODLAND DECORS.
  • Meetings turned to calls, calls turned to text, and now texts turned to emojis… enjoy BRAND NEW EMOJIS in TEAM CHATS.

