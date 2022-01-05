 Skip to content

Bacon May Die update for 5 January 2022

More Achievements!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

I added a handful of new achievements and improved icons for all of them. Nothing too grindy, hope you'll have fun hunting the sneakier ones!

Would you like more fun achievements? Suggest some!

Changed files in this update

Bacon May Die Content Depot 646241
  • Loading history…
