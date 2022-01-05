Update 23: Happy New Year!

Happy new year, Champions!

We've started working on quality of life enhancements for Grapple Tournament so expect minor additions and performance improvements updates in the following months. We've also started to rework the player progression system with lots of new unlockables coming soon.

Update 23

New

[Oculus only] Oculus friends synchronized in game (if both players logged in at least once)

Changes

Winter decorations removed throughout the game

Changes in the demo version

Player customizations disabled in demo

Grapple Tournament has been released for the Oculus Quests as well:

https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830

This version is nearly identical to the Steam version and it is cross-play with the Steam version so grab your friends with Oculus Quests and let's get the shooting started in the arena!

Have comments?

Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

Join Grapple Tournament on