Fixed a bug where sometimes the collection quest would not deliver the score (Users with this bug will retrieve the score after opening the progress menu)
Fixed a bug that prevented opening the chest on the 6th floor of the east wall
Fixed a bug where the reward for the quest "The Origin of Machines" was given out on a recurring basis if it had already been completed previously
Aeterna Noctis update for 5 January 2022
Aeterna Noctis v1.0.008 Patch Notes
Fixed a bug where sometimes the collection quest would not deliver the score (Users with this bug will retrieve the score after opening the progress menu)
Changed files in this update