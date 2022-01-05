 Skip to content

Aeterna Noctis update for 5 January 2022

Aeterna Noctis v1.0.008 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7973834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where sometimes the collection quest would not deliver the score (Users with this bug will retrieve the score after opening the progress menu)

Fixed a bug that prevented opening the chest on the 6th floor of the east wall

Fixed a bug where the reward for the quest "The Origin of Machines" was given out on a recurring basis if it had already been completed previously

