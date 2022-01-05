Eximius - Winter Warfare Event Ended



Greetings Officers,

The Winter Warfare event has now ended. Thank you to everyone that has been participating in it and enjoy those exclusive winter cosmetic rewards!

As the event comes to a close, Public games will be restored to its original version. You will still however be able to access the Winter Event store to buy the cosmetic with your remaining candy but will no longer able earn the Candy currency through the time-limited event.

For those who missed the event but still want to purchase the Winter Cosmetic Items, you will now have an added option to purchase the in-game candy currency using your Steam Wallet balance.

Prices for the Candy currency bundles are shown below.



Thank you for Participating and Happy commanding!