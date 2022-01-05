Patch 050: Fireworks– 5th Jan 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 7973613 · Last edited 5 January 2022 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

A happy new year to everyone!

This patch contains a multitude of new VFX for the various devices you can use. This includes VFX for the device’s projectiles, VFX for when they impact or explode, and VFX for any buff/debuff effects on a train.

Added in unique VFX for many devices

Fixed an issue where the player’s trains might sometimes “yo-yo” at a Y section in the track. We’re still working on fixing the issue for the enemy trains

Fixed an issue with Horde where the enemy spawns would all come from the same spot always

Fixed an issue where sandstorm VFX would clip through the camera sometimes

Here's a preview of some of our new VFX!

Scramble

Tempest

Blood Totem