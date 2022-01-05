- Fixed bug where the boss in World 3 would sometimes play the wrong animation.
- Fixed bug where the player would collide with an invisible wall near the second tree of stage 1-3.
- Fixed bug where grappling into "hangpoles" or "hangbats" very quickly twice in a row would make Sami get frozen in the air.
- Fixed small visual glitch on a shadow on stage 1-6 when playing on low quality settings.
- Made sure that all rotating objects in stage 5-5 get reset to their original rotation every time the stage is restarted.
- Fixed bug where Sami would go inside the wall at the very end of stage 5-2.
- Fixed wrong shadow at the start of stage 1-8 when playing as Sami.
- Slightly moved jump bumper on stage 4-S1 to facilitate a very tricky jump.
Super Sami Roll update for 5 January 2022
Patch 1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update