Patch Notes - January 5, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 7973505 · Last edited 5 January 2022 – 10:07:03 UTC by Wendy

Notice

A new Mana Awakening season, Month of the Marksman, will begin on January 12.

Honor Points will reset on January 12. Please use your remaining points or they will be lost!

Account creation has been disabled for Sagittarius (EU), Perseus (EU), Eridanus (NA) as announced here.

Players with existing accounts on these servers can continue to play and create new characters normally.

The server selection window will now display the amount of characters you have on each server.

General

Christmas decorations have been replaced with New Year ones.

The 30-minute Playtime Reward has been reverted back to Laurel Wreath x30.

The Mana Awakening Season Reward UI has been updated with Month of the Marksman information. Mana Level rewards will be sent on January 12 based on your Mana Level on January 5.

Events

[Part-timer Santa]

The event has ended. Leftover Part-timer Resumes can be sold for 50 Gold - they can no longer be used.

[Event] Shiny Snowflakes can still be used until January 12.

[Santa Drops]

The event has ended. Santa’s Airship has been sent back to the North Pole.

[Event] Shiny Snowflakes can still be used until January 12.

[Festival Treasure Hunt]

The event has ended. Leftover Festival Coins & Chest Keys can be sold for 50 Gold - they can no longer be exchanged or used.

[Santa’s Festival Missions]

The event has ended. Festival Achievements will no longer be shown in the Achievements UI.

[Event] Christmas Item Exchange Tickets can still be used until January 12.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where World Quests could not be joined when the quest [Raid Dungeon] Pyro Entwined with Grudge was in progress.