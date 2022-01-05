Steam Leaderboard Support

Hi everyone

Coming in todays release is the integration of leaderboards into the game.

Leaderboards

With this latest update comes a range of new leaderboards for you to view. This initial release comes with 5 leaderboards , but now that the framework has been laid I'll be looking into introducing more of them as I introduce new content and modes.

You can access the leaderboards, along with the achievements here: Click to view leader-boards

Total Citizens

This leaderboard tracks the number of citizens you have in your current settlement. As you grow larger and larger settlements you'll eventually get to 400, 500 or even 600 citizens. Theoretically there's no limit to the number of citizens you can have in a settlement, though getting near 1000 citizens seems to tank performance (watch this space for an update about this coming soon)

Sandbox Mode Playtime

Sandbox mode has gotten a few updates in this patch. Now you'll be able to select from several new maps, including both African and Gaulish maps. To go with these new maps, this leader-board tracks the amount of time you've played a single sandbox mode (in seconds).

While there's already achievements when you reach 15, 30 and 45m, this board will be another way you can see how long someone has lasted.

Highest Income Earned

This leaderboard tracks the highest amount of income you've been able to attain in a single game. As you create larger settlements and create extensive industries you'll amass more income and with that a higher place on the leader-board.

Highest Monthly Income Earned

This Leaderboard tracks the highest amount of monthly income you've earned in a single playthrough. Similar to the previous leader-board, but instead of banked currency, this one tracks your monthly income.

Total Upgraded Dwellings

This leaderboard tracks the number of upgraded dwellings in your settlement. Any dwelling that has reached level 2 or higher will be counted. Your goal here will be to upgrade as many dwellings as possible. It doesn't matter if the dwelling is level 2, 3 or 4, it will be counted as a single entry.

Try providing as many resources and services to encourage your citizens to upgrade to climb this ladder.

Summary

Hopefully these leaderboards provide another way to monitor your progress and they should appear in the main game menu along with achievements.

Have fun!