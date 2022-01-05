RAILROADS Online! - build 210105

changelog:

-fixed bug where logs, cordwood, beams and lumber could not be unloaded at the firewood depot

-fixed bug where freight could not be transfered into other cars

-increased freight spawn distance: freight does spawn 260cm from car center when unloading is started

-freight can be unloaded anytime from cars; exceptions: wrong delivery platform, other car is full, other car is of wrong type, other car is of correct type but is loaded with a different freight

-added unloading arrow, the arrow shows exactly where the freight will be unloaded;

note: the unloading arrow should hover above the unloading platform/car you want to unload, if you try to unload and have one of the above mentioned exceptions the arrow will not show up and unloading will be blocked