GAME UPDATE VERSION 1.0.3

WHAT'S NEW
- Improve Lucas's combat movement and animation to reduce the struggling when players join the combat with the monster.
- You used to worry about the lacking of stone for your building. Those issues have now gone away. You can find stone in the Spring Forest whenever you want.
- The game added a few tips for some items in the first time access to help understand their usage and where the player can find more tips and tricks.
- The game now shows the notifications for auto-saving.
All the above improvements came from user feedback, and my mission is to listen and try my best to make the user experience better. Thank you for your support and encouragement.
Changed files in this update