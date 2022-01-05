 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TramSim Vienna update for 5 January 2022

Hotfix for DLC

Share · View all patches · Build 7973353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the just-released hotfix for the DLC Tram-Depot Vienna, the missing objects/textures in the area of the depot have been corrected.

We wish you a lot of fun with TramSim!

Your TramSim Team

Changed files in this update

"TramSim DLC Betriebsbahnhof Wien (1586691)"-Depot Depot 1586691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.