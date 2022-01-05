Hotfix for DLC

With the just-released hotfix for the DLC Tram-Depot Vienna, the missing objects/textures in the area of the depot have been corrected.
We wish you a lot of fun with TramSim!
Your TramSim Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
With the just-released hotfix for the DLC Tram-Depot Vienna, the missing objects/textures in the area of the depot have been corrected.
We wish you a lot of fun with TramSim!
Your TramSim Team
Changed files in this update