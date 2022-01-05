 Skip to content

Never Return update for 5 January 2022

Update v7.42

Update v7.42 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New titan soul gem skill scarlet storm

Added 4 new scene mechanism trigger monsters

New kingdom scene elite monster Rose Shooter

New Purgatory scene elite monster Purgatory Lancer

New wetland scene elite monster Shadow Edge

Added castle scene elite monster Poisonous Skeleton

Added elite monster Rose Shooter exclusive drop gem materials

Added elite monster Shadow Edge exclusive drop drop rune crystals

Added elite monster Purgatory Lancer, Poisonous Skeleton exclusive drop drop refining materials

Modify the problem of player 2 warehouse label without translation

Modify the soul control talent can automatically pick up the skeleton gunner summoning scrolls

Modify the castle scene summoning undead elite mechanism to summon elite monsters poison plague skeleton

Modify the skill selection priority of 12 skills for the main hand and 34 skills for the secondary hand

Adjusted to reduce the damage of elite monsters to 80%

Adjusted to reduce the blood of elite monsters to 60%

Changed files in this update

