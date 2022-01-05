New titan soul gem skill scarlet storm
Added 4 new scene mechanism trigger monsters
New kingdom scene elite monster Rose Shooter
New Purgatory scene elite monster Purgatory Lancer
New wetland scene elite monster Shadow Edge
Added castle scene elite monster Poisonous Skeleton
Added elite monster Rose Shooter exclusive drop gem materials
Added elite monster Shadow Edge exclusive drop drop rune crystals
Added elite monster Purgatory Lancer, Poisonous Skeleton exclusive drop drop refining materials
Modify the problem of player 2 warehouse label without translation
Modify the soul control talent can automatically pick up the skeleton gunner summoning scrolls
Modify the castle scene summoning undead elite mechanism to summon elite monsters poison plague skeleton
Modify the skill selection priority of 12 skills for the main hand and 34 skills for the secondary hand
Adjusted to reduce the damage of elite monsters to 80%
Adjusted to reduce the blood of elite monsters to 60%
Never Return update for 5 January 2022
Update v7.42
