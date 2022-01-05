Share · View all patches · Build 7973119 · Last edited 5 January 2022 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Thank you very much for playing "Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT".

January 5, 2022 Application updated.

The updated contents are as follows.

*Fixed a bug.

If you save the game while holding the event item "Balloon" that can be obtained at the restaurant, the save data will crash.

*Adjustments to content

The default option on the title screen has been changed to "Continue".

Other adjustments such as weapon strength and enemy placement.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this problem.