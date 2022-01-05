 Skip to content

Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT update for 5 January 2022

January 5, 2022 Application updated.

Thank you very much for playing "Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT".

The updated contents are as follows.

*Fixed a bug.

If you save the game while holding the event item "Balloon" that can be obtained at the restaurant, the save data will crash.

*Adjustments to content

The default option on the title screen has been changed to "Continue".

Other adjustments such as weapon strength and enemy placement.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this problem.

Changed files in this update

Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT Content Depot 1825851
