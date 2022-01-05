What's new?
- Added two new skills!
- Block of melee damage.
- Dodge attacks.
- Added display of statistics: attack range, chance to dodge an attack and chance to block a strike.
- Most buildings now have 10 upgrade levels. (at the moment, not all of them visually change)
- Now buildings and their improvements depend on the level of the camp.
- New building "Fence" (has visual improvements of 9 levels)
- Added visual improvements for the camp. (5 levels)
- Added visual improvements for the hut. (1 level)
- Added cost display for building improvement.
- Balanced the cost of improving buildings.
- Improvement speed of buildings has been increased.
- The limb injury system has been improved.
- Variety of effects of blood on the ground.
- Bugs have been fixed.
