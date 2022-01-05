 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

First Day update for 5 January 2022

1.2.9

Share · View all patches · Build 7973061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
What's new?
  • Added two new skills!
  1. Block of melee damage.
  2. Dodge attacks.

  • Added display of statistics: attack range, chance to dodge an attack and chance to block a strike.

  • Most buildings now have 10 upgrade levels. (at the moment, not all of them visually change)
  • Now buildings and their improvements depend on the level of the camp.
  • New building "Fence" (has visual improvements of 9 levels)

  • Added visual improvements for the camp. (5 levels)

  • Added visual improvements for the hut. (1 level)
  • Added cost display for building improvement.

  • Balanced the cost of improving buildings.
  • Improvement speed of buildings has been increased.
  • The limb injury system has been improved.
  • Variety of effects of blood on the ground.

  • Bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

First Day Content Depot 1067811
  • Loading history…
Хранилище First Day Linux Depot 1067812
  • Loading history…
Хранилище First Day Mac Depot 1067813
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.