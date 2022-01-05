 Skip to content

Retro Three Kingdoms update for 5 January 2022

The upcoming updates are as follows.

  1. Motion cancellation has been added.

  2. The probability of obtaining 「Skill / Magic」 and 「Horse」 in AOS has been increased.

  3. MP consumption has been reduced when you use 「⒮Spilit Attack」 and 「⒮Boomerang」.

  4. 「YAMATAI」, 「WuHuan」, and 「Taoism」 arrow defense has decreased by 3-5.

  5. Page view error was fixed in the ARMY windows.

  6. The location of some missions has been modified.

  7. The image file of the wolf has been replaced.

  8. Fixed an error where some missions could not be executed.

  9. An error where the random option for 「Gaiter」 was not added has been fixed.

  10. An error where HP decreased in the Army's BUFF has been fixed.

  11. The attack power of Zhang Bao, Zhang Liang, and Zhang Jiao in AOS has been reduced.

  12. An error in enhanced 「⒮Cleaving Pike」 has been fixed.

