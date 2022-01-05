-
Motion cancellation has been added.
-
The probability of obtaining 「Skill / Magic」 and 「Horse」 in AOS has been increased.
-
MP consumption has been reduced when you use 「⒮Spilit Attack」 and 「⒮Boomerang」.
-
「YAMATAI」, 「WuHuan」, and 「Taoism」 arrow defense has decreased by 3-5.
-
Page view error was fixed in the ARMY windows.
-
The location of some missions has been modified.
-
The image file of the wolf has been replaced.
-
Fixed an error where some missions could not be executed.
-
An error where the random option for 「Gaiter」 was not added has been fixed.
-
An error where HP decreased in the Army's BUFF has been fixed.
-
The attack power of Zhang Bao, Zhang Liang, and Zhang Jiao in AOS has been reduced.
-
An error in enhanced 「⒮Cleaving Pike」 has been fixed.
Retro Three Kingdoms update for 5 January 2022
The upcoming updates are as follows.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update