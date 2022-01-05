Big Update!

Leaderboards are here! And are currently a WIP, in other words, what score you set probably won't be sticking around forever (just yet) - once the bugs are ironed out and the stages are set in stone, leaderboards will be permanent. But, they begin nonetheless!
Some recent changes:
Added - block ability!
Recreated - health bars for the player characters
Changed - menu look
Fixed - checkpoint bug
Added - gore on hogs
Added - video quality settings for potato - epic PCs
Added - stats counter
Fixed - Ben Shabibo activating too early
Added - leaderboard for game time (more leaderboards to come)
Added - cinematic quick skip function
Fixed - some inputs that weren't mapped correctly
Changed - rotation behavior of Brogan Homestead's music selection
Fixed - maybe kavkav UI not being displayed on entry
Added - game timer that tracks your time from start to finish
Also:
Some combat volume QoL changes
Lots of under the hood refactoring of the level logic
Hogs now hold weapons correctly
Refactored game instance code
Timer now is cancelled when player permadeaths mid game
Thanks for playing and hope you're enjoying meme-ing it up!
Changed files in this update