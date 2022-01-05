Big Update!

Leaderboards are here! And are currently a WIP, in other words, what score you set probably won't be sticking around forever (just yet) - once the bugs are ironed out and the stages are set in stone, leaderboards will be permanent. But, they begin nonetheless!

Some recent changes:

Added - block ability!

Recreated - health bars for the player characters

Changed - menu look

Fixed - checkpoint bug

Added - gore on hogs

Added - video quality settings for potato - epic PCs

Added - stats counter

Fixed - Ben Shabibo activating too early

Added - leaderboard for game time (more leaderboards to come)

Added - cinematic quick skip function

Fixed - some inputs that weren't mapped correctly

Changed - rotation behavior of Brogan Homestead's music selection

Fixed - maybe kavkav UI not being displayed on entry

Added - game timer that tracks your time from start to finish

Also:

Some combat volume QoL changes

Lots of under the hood refactoring of the level logic

Hogs now hold weapons correctly

Refactored game instance code

Timer now is cancelled when player permadeaths mid game

Thanks for playing and hope you're enjoying meme-ing it up!