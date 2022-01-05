Terminus V0.9.3 Beta Hotfix

- Added animation speed adjustment options. These have been merged with existing quick player/zombie actions options.
Note: Sometimes, there was a problem when creating a profile file in the Documents directory, so I changed the save location to the game installation folder. The migration function has been implemented, and you don’t need to do anything special. Nevertheless, if you encounter any issues such as lost saves, please contact me via Steam Discussions or ingeon.shin@gmail.com.
Changed depots in beta branch