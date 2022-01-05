 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Terminus update for 5 January 2022

Terminus V0.9.3 Beta Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7972724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Added animation speed adjustment options. These have been merged with existing quick player/zombie actions options.

Note: Sometimes, there was a problem when creating a profile file in the Documents directory, so I changed the save location to the game installation folder. The migration function has been implemented, and you don’t need to do anything special. Nevertheless, if you encounter any issues such as lost saves, please contact me via Steam Discussions or ingeon.shin@gmail.com.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7972724
Terminus Content Depot 1534981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.