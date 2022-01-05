0.5.46 - Small changes and bugfix

A couple of small changes and some bug fixes.
Cards
- Bloody Ritual - Pay increased 2 --- 3.
- Bloody Ritual+ - Pay increased 0 --- 1.
Enemies
- Ardeth - health reduced by `10%.
- Ardeth - the amount of starting Tenacity reduced by 1.
Perks
Cult
- Cultist's Rage reworked - now procs when you play a Status card, damage reduced 3 --- 2.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a critical bug that could appear while Bombs Away Curse was active.
- Fixed a critical bug that could appear while Dark Bonding Curse was active.
- Fixed a critical bug that could appear if you load the game with Sorbitt.
- Fixed a bug that increased the health of the mobs 2 times if you load the game on Hard and HELL difficulties.
