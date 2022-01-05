 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hell Shuffle update for 5 January 2022

0.5.46 - Small changes and bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7972606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple of small changes and some bug fixes.

Cards

  • Bloody Ritual - Pay increased 2 --- 3.
  • Bloody Ritual+ - Pay increased 0 --- 1.

Enemies

  • Ardeth - health reduced by `10%.
  • Ardeth - the amount of starting Tenacity reduced by 1.

Perks

Cult

  • Cultist's Rage reworked - now procs when you play a Status card, damage reduced 3 --- 2.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a critical bug that could appear while Bombs Away Curse was active.
  • Fixed a critical bug that could appear while Dark Bonding Curse was active.
  • Fixed a critical bug that could appear if you load the game with Sorbitt.
  • Fixed a bug that increased the health of the mobs 2 times if you load the game on Hard and HELL difficulties.

Join our Discord and share your suggestions!

Changed files in this update

H.E.L.L. Shuffle Content Depot 1334651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.