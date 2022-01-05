 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BLINK: The Last Night update for 5 January 2022

Blink patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 7972388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!!

Our first patch consist of some slight optimization and bug fixes. We are currently a team of 2 and don’t have access to a lot of different testing hardware. We greatly appreciate all the feedback to help make blink and the following chapters the best they can be!

• Adjusted shadow settings for better performance

• Fixed a few lights that we not properly casting correct lighting elements

• Fixed UI bug that would not display icons

• Fixed UI not fully accounting for ultra wide monitor (Should be fixed in Theory)

• Updated a few textures

• Updated the way sub-levels load

• Fixed issues with a few meshes not properly loading

Thanks again everyone for playing!

Changed files in this update

BLINK: The Last Night Content Depot 1444151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.