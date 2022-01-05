Blink patch 1.01

Hello everyone!!
Our first patch consist of some slight optimization and bug fixes. We are currently a team of 2 and don’t have access to a lot of different testing hardware. We greatly appreciate all the feedback to help make blink and the following chapters the best they can be!
• Adjusted shadow settings for better performance
• Fixed a few lights that we not properly casting correct lighting elements
• Fixed UI bug that would not display icons
• Fixed UI not fully accounting for ultra wide monitor (Should be fixed in Theory)
• Updated a few textures
• Updated the way sub-levels load
• Fixed issues with a few meshes not properly loading
Thanks again everyone for playing!
Changed files in this update