Bitburner update for 5 January 2022

v1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.0 - 2022-01-04 Cleaning up

External IDE integration

  • The Steam version has a webserver that allows integration with external IDEs.

    A VSCode extension is available on the market place. (The documentation for the ext. isn't

    written yet)

Source-Files

  • SF4 has been reworked.
  • New SF -1.

UI

  • Fix some edge case with skill bat tooltips (@MartinFournier)
  • Made some background match theme color (@Kejikus)
  • Fix problem with script editor height not adjusting correctly (@billyvg)
  • Fix some formatting issues with Bladeburner (@MartinFournier, @nickofolas)
  • Fix some functions like 'alert' format messages better (@MageKing17)
  • Many community themes added.
  • New script editor theme (@Hedrauta, @Dexalt142)
  • Improvements to tail windows (@theit8514)
  • Training is more consise (@mikomyazaki)
  • Fix Investopedia not displaying properly (@JotaroS)
  • Remove alpha from theme editor (@MartinFournier)
  • Fix corporation tooltip not displaying properly (@MartinFournier)
  • Add tooltip on backdoored location names (@MartinFournier)
  • Allow toasts to be dismissed by clicking them (@nickofolas)
  • Darkweb item listing now shows what you own. (@hexnaught)

Bug fix

  • Fix unit tests (@MartinFournier)
  • Fixed issue with 'cat' and 'read' not finding foldered files (@Nick-Colclasure)
  • Buying on the dark web will remove incomplete exe (@hexnaught)
  • Fix bug that would cause the game to crash trying to go to a job without a job (@hexnaught)
  • purchaseServer validation (@nickofolas)
  • Script Editor focuses code when changing tab (@MartinFournier)
  • Fix script editor for .txt files (@65-7a)
  • Fix 'buy' command not displaying correctly. (@hexnaught)
  • Fix hackAnalyzeThread returning NaN (@mikomyazaki)
  • Electron handles exceptions better (@MageKing17)
  • Electron will handle 'unresponsive' event and present the opportunity to reload the game with no scripts (@MartinFournier)
  • Fix 'cp' between folders (@theit8514)
  • Fix throwing null/undefined errors (@nickofolas)
  • Allow shortcuts to work when unfocused (@MageKing17)
  • Fix some dependency issue (@locriacyber)
  • Fix corporation state returning an object instead of a string (@antonvmironov)
  • Fix 'mv' overwriting files (@theit8514)
  • Fix joesguns not being influenced by hack/grow (@dou867, @MartinFournier)
  • Added warning when opening external links. (@MartinFournier)
  • Prevent applying for positions that aren't offered (@TheMas3212)
  • Import has validation (@MartinFournier)

Misc.

  • Added vim mode to script editor (@billyvg)
  • Clean up script editor code (@Rez855)
  • 'cat' works on scripts (@65-7a)
  • Add wordWrap for Monaco (@MartinFournier)
  • Include map bundles in electron for easier debugging (@MartinFournier)
  • Fix importing very large files (@MartinFournier)
  • Cache program blob, reducing ram usage of the game (@theit8514)
  • Dev menu can set server to $0 (@mikomyazaki)
  • 'backdoor' allows direct connect (@mikomyazaki)
  • Github workflow work (@MartinFournier)
  • workForFaction / workForCompany have a new parameter (@theit8514)
  • Alias accept single quotes (@sporkwitch, @FaintSpeaker)
  • Add grep options to 'ps' (@maxtimum)
  • Added buy all option to 'buy' (@anthonydroberts)
  • Added more shortcuts to terminal input (@Frank-py)
  • Refactor some port code (@ErzengelLichtes)
  • Settings to control GiB vs GB (@ErzengelLichtes)
  • Add electron option to export save game (@MartinFournier)
  • Electron improvements (@MartinFournier)
  • Expose some notifications functions to electron (@MartinFournier)
  • Documentation (@MartinFournier, @cyn, @millennIumAMbiguity, @2PacIsAlive,

    @TheCoderJT, @hexnaught, @sschmidTU, @FOLLGAD, @Hedrauta, @Xynrati,

    @mikomyazaki, @Icehawk78, @aaronransley, @TheMas3212, @Hedrauta, @alkemann,

    @ReeseJones, @amclark42, @thadguidry, @jasonhaxstuff, @pan-kuleczka, @jhollowe,

    @ApatheticsAnonymous, @erplsf, @daanflore, @nickofolas, @Kebap, @smolgumball,

    @woody-lam-cwl)

