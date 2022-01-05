v1.3.0 - 2022-01-04 Cleaning up
External IDE integration
- The Steam version has a webserver that allows integration with external IDEs.
A VSCode extension is available on the market place. (The documentation for the ext. isn't
written yet)
Source-Files
- SF4 has been reworked.
- New SF -1.
UI
- Fix some edge case with skill bat tooltips (@MartinFournier)
- Made some background match theme color (@Kejikus)
- Fix problem with script editor height not adjusting correctly (@billyvg)
- Fix some formatting issues with Bladeburner (@MartinFournier, @nickofolas)
- Fix some functions like 'alert' format messages better (@MageKing17)
- Many community themes added.
- New script editor theme (@Hedrauta, @Dexalt142)
- Improvements to tail windows (@theit8514)
- Training is more consise (@mikomyazaki)
- Fix Investopedia not displaying properly (@JotaroS)
- Remove alpha from theme editor (@MartinFournier)
- Fix corporation tooltip not displaying properly (@MartinFournier)
- Add tooltip on backdoored location names (@MartinFournier)
- Allow toasts to be dismissed by clicking them (@nickofolas)
- Darkweb item listing now shows what you own. (@hexnaught)
Bug fix
- Fix unit tests (@MartinFournier)
- Fixed issue with 'cat' and 'read' not finding foldered files (@Nick-Colclasure)
- Buying on the dark web will remove incomplete exe (@hexnaught)
- Fix bug that would cause the game to crash trying to go to a job without a job (@hexnaught)
- purchaseServer validation (@nickofolas)
- Script Editor focuses code when changing tab (@MartinFournier)
- Fix script editor for .txt files (@65-7a)
- Fix 'buy' command not displaying correctly. (@hexnaught)
- Fix hackAnalyzeThread returning NaN (@mikomyazaki)
- Electron handles exceptions better (@MageKing17)
- Electron will handle 'unresponsive' event and present the opportunity to reload the game with no scripts (@MartinFournier)
- Fix 'cp' between folders (@theit8514)
- Fix throwing null/undefined errors (@nickofolas)
- Allow shortcuts to work when unfocused (@MageKing17)
- Fix some dependency issue (@locriacyber)
- Fix corporation state returning an object instead of a string (@antonvmironov)
- Fix 'mv' overwriting files (@theit8514)
- Fix joesguns not being influenced by hack/grow (@dou867, @MartinFournier)
- Added warning when opening external links. (@MartinFournier)
- Prevent applying for positions that aren't offered (@TheMas3212)
- Import has validation (@MartinFournier)
Misc.
- Added vim mode to script editor (@billyvg)
- Clean up script editor code (@Rez855)
- 'cat' works on scripts (@65-7a)
- Add wordWrap for Monaco (@MartinFournier)
- Include map bundles in electron for easier debugging (@MartinFournier)
- Fix importing very large files (@MartinFournier)
- Cache program blob, reducing ram usage of the game (@theit8514)
- Dev menu can set server to $0 (@mikomyazaki)
- 'backdoor' allows direct connect (@mikomyazaki)
- Github workflow work (@MartinFournier)
- workForFaction / workForCompany have a new parameter (@theit8514)
- Alias accept single quotes (@sporkwitch, @FaintSpeaker)
- Add grep options to 'ps' (@maxtimum)
- Added buy all option to 'buy' (@anthonydroberts)
- Added more shortcuts to terminal input (@Frank-py)
- Refactor some port code (@ErzengelLichtes)
- Settings to control GiB vs GB (@ErzengelLichtes)
- Add electron option to export save game (@MartinFournier)
- Electron improvements (@MartinFournier)
- Expose some notifications functions to electron (@MartinFournier)
- Documentation (@MartinFournier, @cyn, @millennIumAMbiguity, @2PacIsAlive,
@TheCoderJT, @hexnaught, @sschmidTU, @FOLLGAD, @Hedrauta, @Xynrati,
@mikomyazaki, @Icehawk78, @aaronransley, @TheMas3212, @Hedrauta, @alkemann,
@ReeseJones, @amclark42, @thadguidry, @jasonhaxstuff, @pan-kuleczka, @jhollowe,
@ApatheticsAnonymous, @erplsf, @daanflore, @nickofolas, @Kebap, @smolgumball,
@woody-lam-cwl)
Changed files in this update