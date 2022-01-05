Simutrans 123 released!

Happy New Year 2022! This year comes with Simutrans 123, can you imagine a better start of the year?

Also remember that the screenshot contest fo pak192.comic is still going, and there's a new version of pak192.comic (2021 RC2) available with this update!

For me personally this is the first version I have contributed with substantial changes - in particular the new music backend that will make music work again on Linux & MacOS, but can also bring benefits to Windows users as well. What's so special about it? Well... you can change in-game how music sounds! I hope you like it!

Technical note: The specific Steam version (r10333) will differ from the version available on SourceForge (r10317) to include some important fixes. Due to this, you will be unable to play multiplayer games with non-steam players until the release of version 123.1.

Highlights from version 123

You can now schedule convois with fixed departure times, and with a specified number of departures each month.

Rivers now go from their source through lakes until the sea, and are shippable after passing a lake.

Paks can be installed now ingame (but I strongly encourage you to use Steam DLC system for available paksets, since otherwise you won't get auto-updates).

You can switch fullscreen mode in the display settings.

The new GUI is now enforced in all dialogs.

And of course, the new music backend. For it to work out of the box, I've included a little (50MB) soundfont (PCLite.sf2), which sounds reasonaby well in most cases. But you can try other soundfonts by putting soundfonts files (.sf2) in the "music" directory of your Simutrans installation and then selecting it in the sound settings. Try for example RealFont.sf2 (400MB) for more realistic music or Freepats General MIDI (300MB) for a piano-based music.

The following paksets were updated on Steam

pak64 (123)

pak64.german (123)

pak128.german (2.1)

pak192.comic (2021 Release Candidate 2)

Full list of changes

If you are interested in the full list of changes, you better take some breath, because it is long. There's nothing more after that, so you can stop reading if you are not interested :-P

Added

cbuffer_t::trim() to have consitent line spacing in dialoges relying on imported texts

compare savegames (command line parameter -compare)

Desync debugging mode: Heavy Mode

command-line parameter -scenario also looks in addons directory

(ranran) mouseover on any car of convoi works

(ranran) edit dialogues with reverse sort option

on SDL2 use back button as backspace

cancel button for isntall dialogue

Print name of test to be executed

Automated tests + GitHub Action to run them for each nightly build

(Roboron & prissi) Toggle fullscreen mode with GUI

three finger movement should drag the map

Command line option '-scenario' starts requested scenario if available

get_tile_list for buildings and reused it in the code in hausbauer and gebaeude

easy date format settings from option window

(Ranran main) adding factory overlay + FIX: power consumption on multiple inputs/output were broken

Button to copy fatal_error to clipboard (for bug reports)

reservation overlay now also shows single way directions and signal states (inspired from ranran)

single GUI button added to line list to close topmost line window when opening a new one

tooltips for line entries

revenue to line sorting and remeber last used line statisitcs buttons

reselect a tool will close it (new default, set by reselect_closes_tool in menuconf.tab)

haltlist now saved and relaoded

chat window transparency in network mode now controlled by theme: gui_color_chat_window_network_transparency and gui_chat_window_network_transparency

(Freahk) player color network synchronisation backport

Fatal error message when loading pakset fails

new button type imagebox for having a delete (and many more graphical buttons)

New raw image loader

Height map loader now supports PNG height maps

More supported image file formats for makeobj

(roboron) FluidSynth MIDI backend

target tile for jumping to a position (via pos button, window icon or jump dialog) will be marked with the current cursor

load translation text files from AI directory for translation (*.tab like en.tab etc)

(Leartin) totally overhauled edit windows

(Leartin) groundobj editor

cursor settings for scripted tools: parameters cursor_area and cursor_offset (THLeaderH)

waiting time in schedules is now entered in days hours minutes (but old games will still have the old steps)

proper thread support for ZSTD

special key "SCORLLOCK", "DELETE", ESCAPE", BACKSAPCE" and "+" sign for shift as modifer in tools key binding"

SCROLLLOCK as key binding for the scroll lock key

construction cost tooltip also for normal tunnel construction (clicking on slopes)

classify_file() to determine file format

2 new height conversion modes: linear + clamp

GUI for pakset install script

new option in simuconf.tab "numpad_always_moves_map" regardsless of numlock state

map only moves when numlock off, new tool to move to map view (simple_tool[36]=,keybinding,-1|0)

Changed

one more row in schedule dialog for a little nicer display

(roboron) similar width for labels on extended edit

enable heavy mode on command-line

two different modes to show selected lines

Include name of tool that failed in warning message

(THLeaderH) new definitions or roadsing images, which also generates meanigfult warnings

removes the maximum gap of 6 during renovation of building levels

narrow depot frame

make description text in depot a little close like multiline text

make depot dialog scalable

remove setting departures_on_time

handle more than one event per interaction in many cases

shrink android size by removing debug symbols from lib

more compact info windows (shrink of no information, only show owner if there is one)

more compact ground info, seperated climate water from ground type water (now Lake or Open Sea)

(ranran) try to move windows so not cover tile clicked with inspection tool

(THLeader) stop_halt_as_scheduled=1 in simuconf.tab wiil stop convoi on the desginated tile (unless more tiles are needed to fit it into the station)

dragger_size to be dynamic

Simutrans now allows more than one file per languange. The file must just ending in XX.tab, where XX is the language code

remove magic offset for display_outline_proportional_rgb, and factory is now real tooltip

Don't save offsets of trees also in single player mode

scripted tools: work, do_work, mark_tiles have additional parameter to send state of ctrl/shift keys

move factory overlay to transparency settings

Omit status messages when calling makeobj quietly

double orange removed and bright yellow a little better differenciated

Log fluidsynth messages to our own log instead of stderr

display on request absolute departure times

depature board estimates also the departure of fixed slot vonvois which are not yet arrived

absolute departure time can be also more than once per month (repeats the time in equal intervals)

maintenance of powerline tunnel/underground transformer

also flat grounds with some tiles with slopes are now considered for multitile buildings (stations, factories, attractions, city buildings, ... )

enforce maximum factory distance also for factory connections

Use network command names instead of magic numbers for readability

Use tool names instead of magic numbers for readability

detect language on first start if possible

new option set_workdir to debug

retry pak install at most once

renaming broken files on reading errors

line list now saved reloaded and up to standard

option gui now saved reloaded

label list now saved reloaded and up to standard

factory list now saved reloaded and up to standard

curiosity list now saved reloaded and up to standard

sortarrow and saving for city list

sortarrow for goods list

sortarrow for vehiclelist

renovated halt list to new standard

renovate convoi list

halt list entry: no status bar

removed V_space insde halt list entry and show name in statuscolor

extra V_space around halt list entry

adjust the toolbar to top left bottom right

Gradual loading and unloading (full unload takes loading_time) and full load as well

Input of waiting time now in days, hours minutes

Confine simuconf.tab entries to valid values

(PJMack) ribi lookup using shifts and 64 bit ints

sort minimap industry list by producer, factories consumer, and then by name (display left to right)

Add good category to comsumption info in factories

move error message to simtool

lines will open with default tab pointing to last seletced one (apart from schedule tab)

reload font when changing languages only if default bdf-font changed

line windows only opens with schedule tab when opened from convoi schedule or depot

Use logging instead of printf for status messages

show all connections of open factories windows in minimap

Ensure that tree age always fits within 12 bits

http to https, update dead links

Exit gracefully when simgraph_init fails

Distribute cities before trees

Allow querying gameinfo of older servers again

libpng is now a required dependency

Screenshots are saved as PNGs on all platforms

change tool_add_message_t to general-tool to be able to send scenario/ai messages over network

Added insert and append mode to schedules

split the unrelated code for displaying relative time differences and absolute times (as preparation for coming scheduling)

disable revert-schedule button before it is shown;

schedule editing survive now save-load cycle and entries can be moved deleted by arrow buttons

Only public player can skip years in networkmode

no tunnel construction without enough money

Only display way 1 in tunnelmouth

show way images in tunnel portals facing toward screen, so tunnel backimage can leave this spots free

speed in crossings is not max speed, no crossings of existing way speed higher than crossing speed

(RanRan) rollup all windows patch

rivers now go to the sea and pass through lakes. A tiny stream becomes navigatavble after a lake or merging with another stream

remove code that assumed all short tiles are slopes

new line list, overhauled convoi list, new line function to add all convois with same schedule

renovated convoi list astemplate for new line list

new single line management window

forbid adding/removign entries when part of line

schedule intergrated in convoi dialog, meybe still buggy

rework message list display, new item class for one display of one message

coordinates and ribis now tested in clockwise directions nesw instead nsew as before

MacOS build sugegsted by CannonBall7

report linenumber in fatal error messages in tabfile-reading

Sound now player on GDI via Xaudio2 for individual volume control

And many, many fixes, thanks in part to a new automated testing system, that won't be mentioned because I would hit the Steam limit. Happy Simutransing!