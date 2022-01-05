Patch notes for v1.01.66

Features:
- While holding a stack of items on your cursor if you right-click (or B-button with controller) it will place one in that inventory slot.
- I made black and gold rare chests spawn much, much better loot
- All your survival talents have been reset. There are new 6 new talents available with more coming soon (14 total).
Bugs:
- Unholy Hafermann is now correctly spawning monsters from levels 100-110
- Fixed a bug with Darting Boots on non-Warrior characters. It was ending like Pureboots instead but should work correctly now.
- Morris wasn't calculating when to spawn a new mushroom and it was much slower than intended. He should spawn them more frequently.
- There was a treasure table error for Hafermann and Krampus. They should drop the scrolls for Wizard and Necromancer now. The drop rates have been slightly boosted to make up for them missing.
