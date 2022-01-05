Dota 2 update for 5 January 2022
ClientVersion 5144
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Abilities
- Dual Breath: Changed ability sound from
Hero_Jakiro.DualBreathto
Hero_Jakiro.DualBreath.Cast
Extra notes