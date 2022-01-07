Stable 3.4.2

What is up Depthians!
A few bug fixes and tweaks for you to enjoy before we put this into stable hopefully this week :)
Changelog
Changes
Chair
- Elevated chair now has its own elevated chair model to fit the new avatars
Fixes
AI
- Fixed regression with target prioritisation based on range
Bugs
- BUGS-3601 Ammo connection UI is no longer limited to only showing 30 customisers.
- BUGS-3582 Issue with moving fleets to non-hostile locations on the campaign diplomacy screen. This caused the options to be unselectable.
- BUGS-3588 Plates now use the correct hitbox. Avatar can now properly walk up against them / over them.
- BUGS-3593 Et Tu, Brute? achievement should now work in new diplomacy style campaigns (declare war on a faction you have a 50+ relationship with
- BUGS-3617 Sabot heads/bodies without an inertial fuse now do not trigger payloads on a ricochet
- BUGS-3616 Functional steam pistons taking steam directly from valves do not warn about having any input
Helium pump
- Minor adjustment to the COB for helium pumps to weight more strongly for the underwater component
Steam
- Fixed some valve setups not venting without an extra pipe after the valve output
Changed files in this update