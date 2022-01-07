 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

From The Depths update for 7 January 2022

Stable 3.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7971751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is up Depthians!

A few bug fixes and tweaks for you to enjoy before we put this into stable hopefully this week :)

Changelog

Changes

Chair
  • Elevated chair now has its own elevated chair model to fit the new avatars

Fixes

AI
  • Fixed regression with target prioritisation based on range
Bugs
  • BUGS-3601 Ammo connection UI is no longer limited to only showing 30 customisers.
  • BUGS-3582 Issue with moving fleets to non-hostile locations on the campaign diplomacy screen. This caused the options to be unselectable.
  • BUGS-3588 Plates now use the correct hitbox. Avatar can now properly walk up against them / over them.
  • BUGS-3593 Et Tu, Brute? achievement should now work in new diplomacy style campaigns (declare war on a faction you have a 50+ relationship with
  • BUGS-3617 Sabot heads/bodies without an inertial fuse now do not trigger payloads on a ricochet
  • BUGS-3616 Functional steam pistons taking steam directly from valves do not warn about having any input
Helium pump
  • Minor adjustment to the COB for helium pumps to weight more strongly for the underwater component
Steam
  • Fixed some valve setups not venting without an extra pipe after the valve output

Changed files in this update

From The Depths Windows Depot 268651
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Mac Depot 268652
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Windows 64 Depot 268654
  • Loading history…
From The Depths Linux 64 Depot 268655
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.