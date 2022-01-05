No More Work from Home for These Investigators!

Version: 0.1.7.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-154-3829
Game Balance
- Crouching makes your shots more accurate, jumping terribly inaccurate.
- Arming trap cost changed from 15 to 10.
- Slightly reduced spawn rates
- Tesla Coil now requires other parts of task to be completed before it can be destroyed.
Additions
- Lobbies show players in 3D when selected
- Added quick healing button with 'H', it selects the highest item that won't cause waste.
- Dropping notebook by fire or putting in boiler also count as destroying it.
- Added location notes for Safe.
- Reworked bookcase note to be very very verbose.
- Loading screen now shows for map back to lobby.
Improvements
- Reworked minion AI so they can open doors while chasing.
- AI follows players better.
- AI keeps their target a little longer.
- Fixed AI roaming pathing issues.
- Reworked Ghoul attacks and collision sizes.
- Fixed issue with skeleton getting stuck in attacks.
- To prevent weird door animations, only 1 person can use a door at a time.
- Improved tilt of Wendigo animations.
- Better messaging around Wraith and Realms.
Fixes
- Guns and items should fall through the floors less (there is sadly still some issues with this).
- Fixed bug where Wraith Skull and Wraith Femur would sometimes not spawn.
- Fixed bug where Monsters could see Investigator pings.
- Revenant HUD should now show Vital Numbers if that setting is enabled.
- Fixed cursor icons and positioning related to Wraith resting in the Sarcophagus
- You shouldn't be able to get yeeted onto the roof anymore by bookcases.
- You shouldn't see the inside the floor of the investigator office lobby.
- Fixed bug where dropping gun from inventory had different behavior from pressing 'G'
