Dirge update for 5 January 2022

No More Work from Home for These Investigators!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.7.0

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-154-3829

Game Balance

  • Crouching makes your shots more accurate, jumping terribly inaccurate.
  • Arming trap cost changed from 15 to 10.
  • Slightly reduced spawn rates
  • Tesla Coil now requires other parts of task to be completed before it can be destroyed.

Additions

  • Lobbies show players in 3D when selected
  • Added quick healing button with 'H', it selects the highest item that won't cause waste.
  • Dropping notebook by fire or putting in boiler also count as destroying it.
  • Added location notes for Safe.
  • Reworked bookcase note to be very very verbose.
  • Loading screen now shows for map back to lobby.

Improvements

  • Reworked minion AI so they can open doors while chasing.
  • AI follows players better.
  • AI keeps their target a little longer.
  • Fixed AI roaming pathing issues.
  • Reworked Ghoul attacks and collision sizes.
  • Fixed issue with skeleton getting stuck in attacks.
  • To prevent weird door animations, only 1 person can use a door at a time.
  • Improved tilt of Wendigo animations.
  • Better messaging around Wraith and Realms.

Fixes

  • Guns and items should fall through the floors less (there is sadly still some issues with this).
  • Fixed bug where Wraith Skull and Wraith Femur would sometimes not spawn.
  • Fixed bug where Monsters could see Investigator pings.
  • Revenant HUD should now show Vital Numbers if that setting is enabled.
  • Fixed cursor icons and positioning related to Wraith resting in the Sarcophagus
  • You shouldn't be able to get yeeted onto the roof anymore by bookcases.
  • You shouldn't see the inside the floor of the investigator office lobby.
  • Fixed bug where dropping gun from inventory had different behavior from pressing 'G'

