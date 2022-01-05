 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 5 January 2022

Caves of Fire

Share · View all patches · Build 7971715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.3.9 is now live!

A new dungeon is now available - the Fire Cave. Filled with fire based monsters this cave will appear later in the game.

Monster status have also been basically completely re-balanced, so if you are finding the game too hard or too easy let me know!

I expect to spend most of the 0.3.x releases on rounding out the set of monsters, so you can expect a few more element based dungeons. Once I have a comprehensive set of monsters I'll move on to world content (quests and such) in 0.4.x.

  • Always show Dungeon level in dialogs
  • Fix issues related to damage resistance
  • Monster stats re-balance
  • Fire Cave added
  • Added Flaming Wolf
  • Added Flaming Skeleton
  • Added Fire Giant
  • Added Unstable Flame

Changed files in this update

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 Content Depot 1006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.