Caves of Fire

Version 0.3.9 is now live!

A new dungeon is now available - the Fire Cave. Filled with fire based monsters this cave will appear later in the game.

Monster status have also been basically completely re-balanced, so if you are finding the game too hard or too easy let me know!

I expect to spend most of the 0.3.x releases on rounding out the set of monsters, so you can expect a few more element based dungeons. Once I have a comprehensive set of monsters I'll move on to world content (quests and such) in 0.4.x.