Shadow Gangs Version 4.0 "Finish me edition :)"

Many fixes and tweaks:

-16 credits on Easy and Normal difficulty. (Rising Ninja and Ninja)

Prone gunman removed from level 1 in easy and normal

Bigger collision box for the prone gunman, so making contact with him is easier

No more dying falling from the ships in the bridge level.

Art assets enhancements for pickups in both game and hud.

Checkpoint position change in the forest level.

Added one checkpoint in the temple level, just before the two Collins.

Honcho Dragon no more dying inside the mountain in the Bamboo level

Killing a boss will automatically switch the game to the end mission credits, instead of waiting for the exit pickup to drop.

No more waiting for the pickups to stabilize on the ground to pick them, now they can be picked as soon as they hit the ground the first time.

Increased the fall height a bit, no more dying when falling from small heights.

Code is more optimized.

Very rare crash when starting the game fixed.

And a lot more fixes and enhancements, any issues please let me know.

This will probably be the final gameplay and art update, any new update will be for hardware issues, compatibility etc...

