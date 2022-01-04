 Skip to content

Plinko Panic! update for 4 January 2022

Launch Version - Hotfix #3

Launch Version - Hotfix #3

Happy New Year!!! I hope everyone is well, I'm back from the holidays now and ready to start getting more stuff done on the game :) If you haven't already, join the Official Discord to watch the development of the game much closer: https://discord.gg/mZ8PmtBxs5

I have a few updates in mind in terms of content, and this should be the last little update before the FIRST content update to 'Plinko Panic!'

However, onto the patch notes...

  • Finally, actually, fixed an issue where the game would not end your turn if any of the split pieces of a 'Watermelon Pinball' or a 'Coconut Pinball' got stuck somewhere.
  • Added a better resolution system, with different possible windowed resolutions to switch between.

