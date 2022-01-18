Behold... The Double Jump!

THE DOUBLE JUMP IS NOW LIVE!

Hello, friends!

We've added a double jump to Antonball Deluxe! Wait, what?! Yeah, really. It's here. Since launch we've received a lot of feedback from ballers all around the world, and a common thread we discovered was that the game's controls may not have been as intuitive as we'd like them to be. Based on feedback, we've decided to add a traditional double jump to the game as an additional movement mechanic! It works exactly as you'd expect: press the button to jump once, then press it again to jump once more! Simple, right?

For those of you who liked the old backflip mechanic - it's still there just as it was before. I personally find myself using the double jump and backflip for different purposes during gameplay, so experiment and figure out what suits you best.

Additionally, we've also buffed Anton's movement speed - about 1.25x! You should find it much easier to zip around levels now. Anton's clutch also moves a bit faster and lasts longer.

Lastly, we've also added arrow indicators when holding up/down in Antonball mode to show where your ball will go. This can be toggled in the options menu if you don't like it, of course.

Patch Notes

-Double Jump (default, is not togglable)

-Player speed has been buffed (about 1.25x faster)

-Arrow indicators have been added for aiming up/down (these can be toggled on/off)

-Dash lasts longer and moves faster

-Return speed of clutched balls has been nerfed

These updates are live now on Steam and will launch soon on other platforms. Happy balling!

Tony Grayson

Studio Head — Summitsphere LLC