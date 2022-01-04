Update 1.15 - GUI and Visual Improvements

Hey Everyone,

Wishing everyone Happy New Year! And we are starting 2022 right with another sizable update. This update brings some much needed polish to the GUI, unit pathfinding, camera scrolling and more. In addition we worked on making world map look much better with better visuals, updated level design, and more eye candy.

Thanks for your continuous support and we`ll continue with another major update next week with a lot more improvements and additions.

With that said lets take a look at whats update 1.15 includes: