Update 1.15 - GUI and Visual Improvements

Wishing everyone Happy New Year! And we are starting 2022 right with another sizable update. This update brings some much needed polish to the GUI, unit pathfinding, camera scrolling and more. In addition we worked on making world map look much better with better visuals, updated level design, and more eye candy.
Thanks for your continuous support and we`ll continue with another major update next week with a lot more improvements and additions.
With that said lets take a look at whats update 1.15 includes:
- Big World Map update - a lot more eye candy and terrain features now
- New improved world map lighting setup and better visual effects and shader use for the world map
- Pathfinding and combat update - reduced delay when tasking large number of troops on the battlefield by 50%
- Rescaled all the game interface on the default game GUI size without large GUI enabled
- Majority of game font sizes have been increased on default GUI size
- Fixed issue where game text was impossible to read on lower resolutions
- Greatly improved Italian translation of the game thanks to our player contributor - Maggioriano
- Map scrolling is now much smoother and faster
- Zoom in and out is now much faster
- Camera scrolls and zooms at the same speed on all game speeds now
- Fixed a lot of issues with game camera jumping around on scrolling
- Greatly improved scrolling and zoom in on the world map
- Improved the look of world map armies and navies
- Improved the look of world map town banners
