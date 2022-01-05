 Skip to content

Fire in the Beastlands update for 5 January 2022

Update Notes for Jan 4 (v1007)

Share · View all patches · Build 7971329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1007 now available! This patch introduces a small number of tweaks and fixes to the game.

  • Increased the drop rate of certain rare materials from certain late game enemies
  • Created a new icon for Attribute Points
  • Duplicates of the Opal Heart can now be obtained via Anamnesis
  • Increased the Curator's maximum stock of rare resources (note that this will only affect new games and NG+)
  • Increased the Maximum Health of the Nagas
  • Fixed a rare bug that caused the conversation text rollout SFX to continue playing after conversation ends
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Terror Birds to sometimes play the wrong SFX when stunned
  • Fixed a bug that prevented enemies from respawning in Mother's Chamber during Anamnesis
  • Made a certain platforming puzzle in the Obsidian Lagoon easier to navigate

