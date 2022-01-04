Patch Notes 0.23

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.23 (01/05/2022)
-All weapon effects from Mayhem Event Pass have been fully implemented.
-Items above Obsidian didn't show in gear selection. It's fixed.
-When crafting tiers higher than 4, sometimes items below tier 4 could be crafted. It's fixed.
-Cooldown problem on Ranger is fixed.
-Grand items base stats values were not in effect. They are now.
-Fisherman's Nest's second layout is disabled due to spawn problems.
