Shades Of Rayna update for 4 January 2022

Patch Notes 0.23

Patch Notes 0.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.23 (01/05/2022)

-All weapon effects from Mayhem Event Pass have been fully implemented.

-Items above Obsidian didn't show in gear selection. It's fixed.

-When crafting tiers higher than 4, sometimes items below tier 4 could be crafted. It's fixed.

-Cooldown problem on Ranger is fixed.

-Grand items base stats values were not in effect. They are now.

-Fisherman's Nest's second layout is disabled due to spawn problems.

