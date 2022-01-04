Another Day Another Update

Patch 6.0

Fourth part of our series of updates over the next few months targeted at making the game more fun and adding features! Here's what changed this time around :

The poster that the CEO gifts you has a magical power!

Bug fix related to new Bomb

Bug fix related to skybox

Added more streamers & youtubers to the credits!

Thank you all so much for playing our game and we look forward to seeing some of you, along with hopefully some new players, check out the stuff we have in store this winter season!

As always, feel free to reach us at our twitter or discord!