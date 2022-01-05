 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tomes and Quests: a Word RPG update for 5 January 2022

Opponents upgrade!

Share · View all patches · Build 7970768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Opponents now get tougher as you earn more stars on them, adding abilities, damage and health!

Higher difficulty opponents also earn better rewards.

You can now also upgrade tomes if the class level is high enough!

Other various bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

macOS Content Depot 1391021
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 1391022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.