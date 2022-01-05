Opponents upgrade!

Opponents now get tougher as you earn more stars on them, adding abilities, damage and health!
Higher difficulty opponents also earn better rewards.
You can now also upgrade tomes if the class level is high enough!
Other various bug fixes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Opponents now get tougher as you earn more stars on them, adding abilities, damage and health!
Higher difficulty opponents also earn better rewards.
You can now also upgrade tomes if the class level is high enough!
Other various bug fixes.
Changed files in this update