Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy update for 4 January 2022

Patch Notes 01.04.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug in The Trash Heap where certain NPCs could get stuck.

-Robox can now learn the Resurrect ability from the Demon's Burgers boss fight if players missed it in earlier encounters.

-Minor text box fixes.

-Some debug keys were accidentally left on in the previous version!

-Fixed some pricing issues with the Ticket Exchange machine.

-Added permanent stat boost items for sale in the Ticket Exchange.

