-Fixed a bug in The Trash Heap where certain NPCs could get stuck.
-Robox can now learn the Resurrect ability from the Demon's Burgers boss fight if players missed it in earlier encounters.
-Minor text box fixes.
-Some debug keys were accidentally left on in the previous version!
-Fixed some pricing issues with the Ticket Exchange machine.
-Added permanent stat boost items for sale in the Ticket Exchange.
Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy update for 4 January 2022
Patch Notes 01.04.22
