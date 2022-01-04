Patch Notes 3.1.3.0

Happy New Year everyone! This patch features the much-requested dodge reverts. As this is surely going to affect the meta in many ways, we've only addressed fighters who have a particular attack in their kit that is either too strong, or lacking a bit. Let us know what you think about the new meta!
- Dodges have been reverted back to the pre-V3.0.0.0 state
- Zorbie‘s side melee damage lowered from 5 to 4
- Meat Boy’s up melee cooldown increased from 8 to 11 frames
- Shovel Knight's up melee startup increased from 7 to 10 frames
- Stardrop’s side melee startup lowered from 6 to 4 frames
- Orcane’s side melee startup lowered from 14 to 12 frames
- When in Fraud Detection, using Kick's down special and landing on the ground has the same effect as PartyStarter.
Changed files in this update