 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Indie Pogo update for 4 January 2022

Patch Notes 3.1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7970558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year everyone! This patch features the much-requested dodge reverts. As this is surely going to affect the meta in many ways, we've only addressed fighters who have a particular attack in their kit that is either too strong, or lacking a bit. Let us know what you think about the new meta!

  • Dodges have been reverted back to the pre-V3.0.0.0 state
  • Zorbie‘s side melee damage lowered from 5 to 4
  • Meat Boy’s up melee cooldown increased from 8 to 11 frames
  • Shovel Knight's up melee startup increased from 7 to 10 frames
  • Stardrop’s side melee startup lowered from 6 to 4 frames
  • Orcane’s side melee startup lowered from 14 to 12 frames
  • When in Fraud Detection, using Kick's down special and landing on the ground has the same effect as PartyStarter.

Changed files in this update

Indie Pogo Content Depot 818211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.